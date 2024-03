EAST HIGH ROBOTICS TEAM QUALIFIES FOR NATIONALS

A SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ROBOTICS TEAM IS GOING TO THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS.

LAST WEEKEND, THE EAST HIGH SCHOOL EPSILON ROBOTICS TEAM WON THE IOWA CHAMPIONSHIP, QUALIFYING THE TEAM FOR THE 2024 FIRST A CHAMPIONSHIP IN HOUSTON, TEXAS, APRIL 17TH THROUGH THE 20TH.

THIS IS THE SECOND TIME EAST HIGH SCHOOL HAS QUALIFIED FOR THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS.

THE LAST TIME THE TEAM QUALIFIED WAS IN 2020, SHORTLY BEFORE THE COMPETITION WAS CANCELED DUE TO THE PANDEMIC.

EPSILON HOLDS THE FIFTH HIGHEST SCORED MATCH IN THE UNITED STATES AND THE NINTH HIGHEST SCORED MATCH IN THE WORLD.

THERE ARE APPROXIMATELY 6,500 ROBOTICS TEAMS THAT COMPETE WORLDWIDE, WITH 192 TEAMS COMPETING AT THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS.

THIS PUTS EPSILON IN THE TOP 100 TEAMS IN THE WORLD.

EPSILON IS CURRENTLY FUNDRAISING THE $11,000 NECESSARY TO COVER THE COST OF REGISTRATION, TRAVEL, AND LODGING FOR THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS.

THOSE INTERESTED IN ASSISTING THE TEAM MAY CONTACT EAST HIGH SCHOOL ROBOTICS COACHES GARRETT THOMPSON AT 712-212-3168 AND THOMPSG20@LIVE.SIOUXCITYSCHOOLS.COM

OR TREVOR MILLER AT 712-389-0550 AND

MILLERT@LIVE.SIOUXCITYSCHOOLS.COM