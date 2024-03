BEAM SIGNING HIGHLIGHTS GOODWILL MISSION SERVICE PROJECT

A STEEL BEAM TO BE USED IN THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW GOODWILL OF THE GREAT PLAINS MISSION SERVICES CENTER ON WEST 4TH STREET HIGHLIGHTED AN UPDATE ON THE PROGRESS OF THE PROJECT FRIDAY.

PARTICIPANTS AND STAFF IN GOODWILL PROGRAMS SIGNED THE BEAM.

SHAWN FICK, VICE PRESIDENT OF MISSION ADVANCEMENT AT THE SIOUX CITY GOODWILL SAYS THE BEAM WILL BE VISIBLE IN THE GYM AREA THAT WILL BE PART OF THE NEW SERVICES CENTER:

BEAM1 OC……….OF OUR SERVICES. :17

FICK SAYS ONCE COMPLETE, THE NEW MISSION SERVICES CENTER WILL BE A STATE-OF-THE-ART NET ZERO BUILDING, WHICH WILL USE SOLAR PANELS AND GEOTHERMAL HEATING AND COOLING TECHNOLOGY AND BE THE NEW HOME OF GOODWILL’S SIOUX CITY JOB CENTER AND INTEGRATED DAY SERVICES:

BEAM2 OC…..TACTILE PIECE. :27

THE WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT OFFICES WILL ALSO MOVE OVER TO THE MISSION SERVICES CENTER WHICH IS BEING BUILT ACROSS THE STREET FROM GOODWILL’S MAIN SUPPORT CENTER ON WEST 4TH.

FICK SAYS IT WILL ALSO SERVE AS A WESTSIDE COMMUNITY CENTER, AND CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE PROJECT ARE BEING ACCEPTED:

BEAM3 OC……..A PART OF. :26

THE NEW GOODWILL OF THE GREAT PLAINS MISSION SERVICES CENTER WILL OPEN THIS DECEMBER.