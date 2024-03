HINTON SCHOOL PRINCIPALS RESIGN

TWO PRINCIPALS IN THE HINTON SCHOOL DISTRICT HAVE RESIGNED, INCLUDING ONE WHO SERVED AS ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, AFTER AN ASSAULT INVESTIGATION INVOLVING THE HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING TEAM.

FRESHMEN HINTON WRESTLERS TOLD CORALVILLE POLICE OLDER TEAMMATES TASERED THEM AT A HOTEL DURING A TOURNAMENT TRIP LAST MONTH.

A VIDEO ON SOCIAL MEDIA SHOWED A PLAYER BEING HELD DOWN ON A BED DURING THE ATTACK.

THE TWO WHO RESIGNED ARE IDENTIFIED AS PHIL GOETSTOUWERS, WHO WAS THE MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL, AND ATHLETIC DIRECTOR BRIAN DEJONG, WHO WAS ALSO THE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PRINCIPAL.

THE PRINCIPALS’ DEPARTURES ARE EFFECTIVE AT THE END OF THE SCHOOL YEAR.

HINTON’S HEAD WRESTLING COACH IS STILL ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE, BUT SOME PARENTS SAY HE IS BEING ALLOWED TO TEACH MATH.

A CORALVILLE POLICE SPOKESPERSON SAYS MORE INFORMATION WON’T BE RELEASED BECAUSE ALL OF THE VICTIMS ARE JUVENILES.