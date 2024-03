CLARK SIGNS EXCLUSIVE TRADING CARD DEAL

IOWA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL STAR CAITLIN CLARK HAS SIGNED AN EXCLUSIVE, MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH A MAJOR TRADING CARD COMPANY.

PANINI AMERICA MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT WEDNESDAY, SAYING THAT CAITLIN IS THE FIRST MULTI-YEAR, EXCLUSIVE ATHLETE TO SIGN WITH THE COMPANY.

IT IS THE FIRST DEAL OF ITS KIND FOR A FEMALE ATHLETE.

HER FIRST TRADING CARD WILL HONOR THE MOMENT SHE PASSED KELSEY PLUM TO BECOME THE ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER IN N-C-A-A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL HISTORY.

THE AMOUNT HER DEAL IS WORTH HAS NOT BEEN DISCLOSED.

Photo from University of Iowa