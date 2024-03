SO. DAKOTA STATE SENATOR PUNISHED OVER PANCAKE SYRUP

A SOUTH DAKOTA LAWMAKER IS LOSING SOME PRIVILEGES IN A WACKY WAY FOR THE FINAL DAYS OF THIS YEAR’S LEGISLATIVE SESSION.

REPUBLICAN SENATOR TOM PISCHKE OF DELL RAPIDS IS BEING BARRED FROM THE HOUSE FLOOR AND PRIVATE LOBBY AS THINGS BEGIN TO WRAP UP.

THE REASON IS BECAUSE PISCHKE PLACED A BOTTLE OF PANCAKE SYRUP ON FELLOW REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE KRISTIN CONZET’S DESK, ALL CAPTURED ON CAPITOL VIDEO.

SHE HAD FORMALLY OBJECTED TO A COMMEMORATION CO-SPONSORED BY PISCHKE THAT RECOGNIZED NANCY GREEN, THE SPOKESPERSON FOR AUNT JEMIMA.

PISCHKE SAID HE SENT A NOTE OF APOLOGY TO CONZET BUT HASN’T RECEIVED A RESPONSE.