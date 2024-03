SIOUX CITY LOOKS TO CLEAN UP HIGHWAY LITTER NEXT WEEK

SIOUX CITY IS PREPARING TO WELCOME ALL OF THE TEAMS PARTICIPATING IN THE NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNEY SOON.

LOCAL CITY AND BUSINESS LEADERS AND THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION ARE GOING TO TEAM UP NEXT WEEK IN AN EFFORT TO CLEAN UP GATEWAYS TO THE CITY ALONG INTERSTATE 29 AND THE HIGHWAY 20 BYPASS.

KRISTIE VERMULM MCMANAMY IS HELPING TO SPEARHEAD THE EFFORT NEXT MONDAY AND TUESDAY:

CHRIS MCGOWAN AND THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ARE HELPING IN THE EFFORT:

HE SAYS IT’S ALSO IMPORTANT FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES TO TAKE PART AND ALSO CLEAN UP LITTER WHERE IT MAY BE AROUND THEIR FACILITIES.

BOMGAARS, CNOS AND DOWNTOWN PARTNERS HAVE ALSO PLEDGED THEIR SUPPORT.

MCGOWAN SAYS LOCAL SPORTS TEAMS AND CLUBS CAN ALSO GET INVOLVED:

THE CLEAN UP IS PART OF A BROADER EFFORT TO REDUCE LITTER IN SIOUX CITY INCLUDING THE 24 ON 24 EVENT TO PICK UP 24 PIECES OF LITTER ON THE 24TH DAY OF EACH MONTH, THE LITTER DASH IN APRIL AND THE ADOPT A STREET PROGRAM.