THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL IS INVESTIGATING AN IN-CUSTODY DEATH THAT OCCURRED AT THE THURSTON COUNTY JAIL ON MONDAY.

53-YEAR-OLD EDGAR WALKER SUFFERED A MEDICAL EMERGENCY WHILE IN CUSTODY AND AWAITING TRIAL AT THE THURSTON COUNTY JAIL.

WALKER WAS TRANSPORTED TO PENDER COMMUNITY HOSPITAL WHERE HE WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED.

THE THURSTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS REQUESTED THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL TO CONDUCT THE IN-CUSTODY DEATH INVESTIGATION.