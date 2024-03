GRASSLEY CO-SPONSORS “ZOMBIE DRUG” RESTRICTIONS

SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS HE’S SEEING MOMENTUM GROW FOR PASSAGE OF HIS BILL THAT WOULD PUT NEW RESTRICTIONS ON A DRUG CALLED XYLAZINE.

IT’S ALSO KNOWN AS THE “ZOMBIE DRUG,” AS IT’S USED BY VETERINARIANS AND FARMERS AS A TRANQUILIZER FOR LARGE ANIMALS.

THE COMBATING ILLICIT XYLAZINE ACT IS BIPARTISAN, AS GRASSLEY INTRODUCED IT WITH SENATOR CATHERINE CORTEZ MASTO, A DEMOCRAT FROM NEVADA.

SINCE THE BILL WAS INTRODUCED ALMOST A YEAR AGO, GRASSLEY SAYS 23 CO-SPONSORS HAVE SIGNED ON IN THE SENATE, ALONG WITH 88 CO-SPONSORS IN THE HOUSE.

A 2022 REPORT FROM THE DEA FOUND 23% OF FENTANYL POWDER CONTAINED XYLAZINE.

IT CAUSES DEPRESSED BREATHING AND HEART RATE, UNCONSCIOUSNESS, NECROSIS, AND DEATH.

NALOXONE DOES NOT REVERSE ITS EFFECTS BECAUSE IT IS NOT AN OPIOID.

RADIO IOWA

