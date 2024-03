CITY COUNCIL “FINALIZES” NEW CITY BUDGET

THE EXACT NUMBER ISN’T COMPLETELY SET YET, BUT THE CITY COUNCIL APPROVED WHAT WILL BECOME THE FINAL BUDGET FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR IN SIOUX CITY DURING A FOUR HOUR SESSION WEDNESDAY MORNING.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT HAD PREVIOUSLY CHALLENGED CITY DEPARTMENTS TO FIND A WAY TO REDUCE 5 PER CENT OF THEIR BUDGET IN WHAT IS ANTICIPATED TO BE A TIGHT YEAR FOR SPENDING.

CUTS4 OC…….SIGNIFICANT NUMBER. :19

POLICE AND FIRE ACCOUNT FOR MUCH OF THE CITY BUDGET, AND THE MAYOR CHALLENGED BOTH CHIEFS, INCLUDING FIRE RESCUE’S TOM EVERETT ON THEIR BUDGETS:

CUTS5 OC…….REDUCTIONS FROM OUR BUDGET. :20

THERE WAS A PROLONGED DISCUSSION ABOUT THE WARMING SHELTER ASKING THE CITY FOR $50,000, BUT SOME COUNCIL MEMBERS, INCLUDING ALEX WATTERS, AREN’T SURE THAT MONEY WOULD HELP THE NEBRASKA STREET SHELTER KEEP ITS DOORS OPEN:

CUTS6 OC…HAVE BEFORE US. :27

WATTERS PROPOSED OTHER ALTERNATIVES, AND THE COUNCIL AGREED 4-1 TO PLEDGE $50,000 TO BE BUDGETED TO CITY NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES WHILE THOSE ALTERNATIVES ARE LOOKED AT.

MAYOR SCOTT VOTED NO CONSIDERING IT A BANDAGE THAT WON’T SOLVE THE PROBLEM AND IS CONCERNED OTHER GROUPS WILL NOW ASK THE CITY FOR MONEY.

CUTS7 OC…WE DON’T KNOW THAT. :13

EACH INDIVIDUAL CITY DEPARTMENT’S BUDGET WAS VOTED ON AND THE OVERALL CITY BUDGET WAS APPROVED.

THE CITY FINANCE DIRECTOR WILL CRUNCH THE NUMBERS OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS TO COME UP WITH THE FINAL TOTAL FIGURE.

File photo