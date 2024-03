BIDEN WINS IOWA MAIL IN “CAUCUS” VOTING

JOE BIDEN EASILY WON THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CAUCUS MAIL-IN SYSTEM WITH 91 PERCENT OF THE VOTES.

THE WIN COMES AFTER A MAJOR SHIFT IN PROTOCOL BY THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE, WHICH REMOVED IOWA’S FIRST-IN-THE-NATION CAUCUS STATUS.

IOWA DEMOCRATS INSTEAD SENT A PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE CARD THROUGH THE MAIL WITH THEIR PICK FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE.

ABOUT 20-THOUSAND IOWA DEMOCRATS REQUESTED WHAT THE PARTY CALLED “PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE CARDS.”

MORE THAN 12-THOUSAND WERE RETURNED BY TUESDAY.

NEARLY FOUR PERCENT OF IOWA DEMOCRATS INDICATED THEY WERE UNCOMMITTED TO A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE AT THIS POINT IN THE RACE.

FILE PHOTO