WIESELER TO RUN FOR IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT 13 SEAT

NOAH WIESELER HAS LAUNCHED HIS CAMPAIGN TO RUN FOR THE IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT 13 SEAT.

WIESELER SAYS HE IS RUNNING FOR THE IOWA HOUSE BECAUSE IOWA AT ITS CORE IS ROOTED IN CONSERVATISM AND LIMITED GOVERNMENT.

HE SAYS HE WANTS TO PROTECT THIS IDENTITY DESPITE GOVERNMENT OVERREACH AND CONFUSION ALL AROUND US.”

WIESELER SAYS IOWA SHOULD ADHERE TO THE STANDARDS SET BY OUR CREATOR AND AFFIRMED BY OUR FOUNDING FATHERS IN OUR CONSTITUTION, WHICH IS WHY HE WILL FIGHT TO PROTECT AND DEFEND HUMAN LIFE IN ALL ITS FORMS, FROM CONCEPTION TO NATURAL DEATH.”

WIESELER WAS BORN AND RAISED IN SIOUX CITY, WAS HOME SCHOOLED BY HIS PARENTS AND SAYS HE WAS RAISED WITH A BIBLICAL WORLDVIEW AND LEARNED THE VALUES OF HARD WORK, DISCIPLINE AND PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY.

HE ATTENDED MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY AND HAS PURSUED A CAREER IN CONSTRUCTION AND PROPERTY MAINTENANCE.