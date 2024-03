THUNE WILL SEEK U.S. SENATE G-O-P LEADERSHIP POST

U.S. SENATOR JOHN THUNE OF SOUTH DAKOTA IS OFFICIALLY RUNNING FOR THE REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP POST..

THE G-O-P WHIP IS SETTING UP HIS RUN IN THE FIRST BIG SHAKEUP IN SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP IN CLOSE TO TWENTY YEARS.

THUNE SAYS HE WANTS TO TAKE OVER FOR SENATE MINORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL, WHO ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS LAST WEEK TO STEP ASIDE AT THE END OF THE YEAR.

THUNE IS FACING AT LEAST ONE OTHER REPUBLICAN, TEXAS SENATOR JOHN CORNYN, WHO ANNOUNCED HIS BID LAST WEEK.

WYOMING SENATOR JOHN BARRASSO HAS EXPRESSED HIS INTENTION TO JOIN THE RACE TOO.