PILLEN VETOES HYPODERMIC NEEDLE EXCHANGE BILL

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN KEPT HIS PROMISE AND VETOED LB 307 MONDAY.

THE BILL PROPOSED THE CREATION OF SYRINGE SERVICE PROGRAMS IN LOCAL JURISDICTIONS TO ALLOW FOR THE DISTRIBUTION OF HYPODERMIC NEEDLES TO DRUG USERS.

THE BILL WOULD ALSO HAVE CREATED AN EXCEPTION FROM PROSECUTION FOR THOSE SERVICE PROVIDERS AUTHORIZED TO DISTRIBUTE THE NEEDLES.

IT HAD BEEN INTRODUCED BY SENATOR MEGAN HUNT OF OMAHA AND PASSED BY THE LEGISLATURE ON A VOTE OF 30-7 WITH 12 ABSTAINING.

PILLEN SAYS HE VETOED THE BILL FOR SEVERAL REASONS, SAYING IT EXPOSES OUR KIDS TO INCREASED DANGERS, BY ALLOWING THEM TO PARTICIPATE IN NEEDLE EXCHANGE PROGRAMS AND DOES NOTHING TO ENHANCE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITIES.

PILLEN STATED “THERE IS ALSO EVIDENCE THAT THESE PROGRAMS LEAD TO ENHANCED DRUG USE AND DOES NOT RESULT IN SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN THE TRANSMISSION OF COMMUNICABLE DISEASES.”