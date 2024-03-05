Iowa WBB: Caitlin Clark Earns Big Ten Player of the Year

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior guard, Caitlin Clark, was unanimously named the Big Ten Player of the Year for the third consecutive season on Tuesday live on the Big Ten Network’s “B1G Today” show. Kate Martin and Hannah Stuelke earned Second Team All-Conference honors from the coaches and media.

Clark joins Ohio State’s Jessica Davenport as the only players in conference history to win back-to-back-to-back player of the year honors. This also marks the sixth time in seven seasons and 10th time overall that an Iowa student-athlete has been named Big Ten Player of the Year. Iowa has the second-most Big Ten Player of the Year award recipients in conference history.

A native of West Des Moines, Iowa, Clark is once again a finalist for every major national player of the year award, most recently being named a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award as the nation’s top point guard (an honor she earned the last two seasons). Clark leads the nation in assists (8.6 assists per game) and in scoring (32.3 points per game) after becoming the first player to finish No. 1 in both categories in back-to-back seasons. She also owns a nation-leading six triple-doubles this season, giving her a conference-record 17 for her career (second in NCAA history). Clark also became the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer in men’s and women’s basketball on March 3, 2024.

Clark is the first player in program history to be named First Team All-Big Ten four times in four years of competition.

Martin, a graduate student, in her sixth year with the program has played in every game and has registered the second-most points and rebounds for Iowa this season. Martin became the first Iowa women’s basketball player to notch 900+ points, 500+ rebounds, 400+ assists, 120+ steals, and 60+ blocks in a career.

A native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Stuelke recently owned the record for most points scored in Carver-Hawkeye Area history against Penn State on Feb. 8, 2024. She netted 47 points which is the third-most points in a single game in program history. In that same game, she broke the school record for free throw attempts (21) and field goals made (17). Stuelke has scored 20+ points on six occasions this season.

UP NEXT

The 2-Seed Hawkeyes will either face 10-Seed Wisconsin or 7-Seed Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals on Friday. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. (CT) inside a sold-out Target Center. The game will air on the Big Ten Network and the Hawkeye Radio Network.