EAST LOFTS HOUSING PROJECT MOVES FORWARD

THE CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED THE NEXT STEP IN A PROPOSAL TO CONVERT THE FORMER EAST JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL ON MORNINGSIDE AVENUE INTO 41 AFFORDABLE HOUSING UNITS.

THE COUNCIL VOTED 5-0 TO HAVE THE U.S. HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW THE SITE PLAN AT 1520 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE AND THEN RELEASE FUNDING FOR THE PROJECT IF THE ASSESSMENT IS APPROVED.

COUNCILWOMAN JULIE SCHOENHERR COMMENTED ON HOW IN OCTOBER OF 2021, THE CITY COUNCIL APPROVED AND ACCEPTED A HOME-ARP GRANT WHICH STIPULATED THAT A LARGE PORTION OF THE HOME-ARP FUNDING RECEIVED WOULD BE UTILIZED TO CREATE PERMANENT SUPPORTIVE HOUSING:

FIVE OF THE UNITS WILL BE RESERVED FOR THOSE THAT ARE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS WITH CASE MANAGEMENT FOR THE TENANTS ON SITE:

THE FORMER EAST JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL WAS BUILT IN 1917 AND HAS BEEN VACANT SINCE MAY OF 2023 WHEN NORTHWEST A-E-A MOVED OUT.