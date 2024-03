CITY TRASH COLLECTION FEES TO RISE ON JULY 1ST

THE MONTHLY COST OF WHAT SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS PAY FOR GARBAGE AND RECYCLING PICKUP WILL GO UP A BIT STARTING JULY 1ST.

THE CITY COUNCIL APPROVED AN INCREASE IN THE RATES FOR GILL HAULING AT MONDAY’S COUNCIL MEETING.

THE RATES ARE BASED ON THE MIDWEST CONSUMER PRICE INDEX EACH YEAR AND THE CPI FOR 2024 IS 3.2 PERCENT.

THE MONTHLY CHARGE FOR A 95 GALLON TOTE WILL RISE 55 CENTS TO $17.85 AND 50 CENTS FOR A 65 GALLON TOTE TO $16.50.

EXTRA CONTAINERS RISE FROM $4.25 TO $4.37.

THE COST OF A SOLID WASTE STICKER FOR YARD WASTE BAGS REMAINS AT $1.50