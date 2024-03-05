ANN E. BURG – FORCE OF NATURE: A Novel of Rachel Carson

Author: Ann E. Burg

Book: FORCE OF NATURE: A Novel of Rachel Carson

Publishing: ‎ Scholastic Press (March 5, 2024)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

A beautiful and hopeful story of how a young impassioned naturalist grows up to change the world. For everyone who cares about our fragile planet.

Rachel was a girl who loved

science and the sea,

books and writing

and all the creatures of the world.

Rachel was quiet,

a listener by nature.

But when she saw problems,

she could not remain silent.

Some people thought girls

shouldn’t be scientists.

They thought girls

shouldn’t use their voices

to question or challenge,

even to protect

all the creatures of the world.

Luckily Rachel didn’t listen

to them.