ANN E. BURG – FORCE OF NATURE: A Novel of Rachel Carson

Author: Ann E. Burg
Book: FORCE OF NATURE: A Novel of Rachel Carson
Publishing: Scholastic Press (March 5, 2024)
CLICK HERE to buy the book!
Synopsis (from the Publisher):
A beautiful and hopeful story of how a young impassioned naturalist grows up to change the world. For everyone who cares about our fragile planet.
Rachel was a girl who loved
science and the sea,
books and writing
and all the creatures of the world.
Rachel was quiet,
a listener by nature.
But when she saw problems,
she could not remain silent.
Some people thought girls
shouldn’t be scientists.
They thought girls
shouldn’t use their voices
to question or challenge,
even to protect
all the creatures of the world.
Luckily Rachel didn’t listen
to them.