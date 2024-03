SGT. BLUFF-LUTON CELEBRATES HIGH SCHOOL ARCHERY STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

THE SGT. BLUFF LUTON SCHOOL DISTRICT IS CELEBRATING A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP IN ARCHERY.

COACH SCOTT PACK SAYS IT’S THE FIRST TIME THE HIGH SCHOOL TEAM HAS WON THE STATE TITLE:

PACK SAYS THE TOURNAMENT TITLE CAME DOWN TO THE WIRE IN DES MOINES AS THE S-B-L ARCHERS HAD FINISHED THEIR ROUND AND HAD TO WAIT TO SEE IF A COMPETING TEAM FROM SPENCER WOULD CATCH THEM:

A PERFECT CUMULATIVE SCORE IS 300 POINTS AND 50 PER ROUND.

PACK SAYS A LOT OF THE ARCHERS ON THE S-B-L TEAM WERE HITTING HIGH MARKS:

PACK SAYS CONCENTRATION IS KEY AND THE SPORT IS 90 PERCENT MENTAL.

THE TEAMS ARE CO-ED WITH FRESHMAN THROUGH SENIOR COMPETITORS.

PARENTS AND TEAM SUPPORTERS ARE INVITED TO A PEP RALLY AND AWARDS CELEBRATION TUESDAY MORNING FOR THE ARCHERY TEAM IN THE SGT. BLUFF HIGH SCHOOL GYM AT 9:45 A.M.