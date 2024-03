NOEM SIGNS BILL TO BLOCK FOREIGN OWNERSHIP OF SD AG LAND

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS SIGNED A BILL INTO LAW THAT PLACES RESTRICTIONS ON THE OWNERSHIP OF AGRICULTURAL LAND.

NOEM SAYS HOUSE BILL 1231 STOPS SIX EVIL FOREIGN GOVERNMENTS AND FOREIGN ENTITIES FROM THOSE GOVERNMENTS FROM BUYING UP SOUTH DAKOTA’S PRECIOUS AG LAND:

SDLAND1 OC…….HERE IN THE STATE. :20

THE GOVERNOR SAYS THE SECURITY AROUND ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE WAS ALSO A CONSIDERATION:

SDLAND2 OC…….THAT NEVER HAPPENS. :22

NOEM SINGLES OUT CHINA AS A PARTICULAR THREAT TO THE NATION FOR SEVERAL REASONS:

SDLAND3 OC…..THREAT TO AMERICA. :25

BESIDES CHINA, THE BILL BLOCKS CUBA, IRAN, NORTH KOREA, RUSSIA, AND VENEZUELA AND FOREIGN ENTITIES FROM THOSE GOVERNMENTS, FROM OWNING SOUTH DAKOTA AG LAND.