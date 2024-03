MCCARTHY NAMED SIOUX CITY TEACHER OF THE YEAR

KRISTINE MCCARTHY, A SPECIAL EDUCATION TEACHER AT RIVERSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, HAS BEEN NAMED THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT TEACHER OF THE YEAR.

MCCARTHY RECEIVED THE RECOGNITION DURING A SURPRISE ALL-SCHOOL ASSEMBLY AT RIVERSIDE ON MONDAY.

SHE HAS 18 YEARS OF TEACHING EXPERIENCE, AND BEGAN WORKING IN THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT IN 2012 FOLLOWING TEACHING AT PONCA PUBLIC SCHOOLS.

DR. ROD EARLEYWINE, SUPERINTENDENT OF SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, SAYS MCCARTHY EXEMPLIFIES THE QUALITIES OF AN EXCEPTIONAL EDUCATOR WHO ELEVATES THE LEARNING ENVIRONMENT FOR THOSE AROUND HER AND EMBODIES THE MISSION OF OUR DISTRICT.

MCCARTHY’S NAME WILL BE SUBMITTED TO THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION FOR CONSIDERATION AS THE STATE’S IOWA TEACHER OF THE YEAR.