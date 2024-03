IOWA DEBATE OVER A-E-AS CONTINUES

IN THE WAKE OF THE IOWA HOUSE APPROVING A BILL LAST WEEK WHICH WOULD KEEP THE STATE’S NINE AREA EDUCATION AGENCIES AS THE SOLE PROVIDER OF SPECIAL EDUCATION SERVICES FOR SCHOOLS, A DES MOINES REGISTER MEDIACOM POLL HAS FOUND 56 PERCENT OF IOWANS HAVE A FAVORABLE OPINION OF THE A-E-A’S.

THE HOUSE BILL CALLS FOR CREATION OF A TASK FORCE TO STUDY THE A-E-AS AND PUSHES BACK THE TIMELINE FOR CHANGES IN NON-SPECIAL ED SERVICES PROVIDED BY THEM.

REPRESENTATIVE SKYLER WHEELER OF HULL SAYS HE AND OTHER HOUSE REPUBLICANS MET WITH PARENTS, SUPERINTENDENTS, A-E-A EMPLOYEES AND EDUCATION GROUPS TO GET TO THIS POINT.

AEAPOLL1 OC…….THE A-E-A SYSTEM.” :08

IN EARLY JANUARY GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAID THE A-E-AS ARE FAILING STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES AND PROPOSED MAJOR CHANGES IN HOW A-E-AS OPERATE, INCLUDING AN END TO SOME SERVICES SHE SAYS SCHOOLS CAN GET FROM THE PRIVATE SECTOR OR HIRE STAFF TO PROVIDE.

WHEELER SAYS AS THE PARENT OF A DAUGHTER WITH AUTISM, HE KNOWS HOW IMPORTANT A-E-A SERVICES ARE TO FAMILIES.

THAT’S WHY HE USED HIS AUTHORITY AS HOUSE EDUCATION COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN TO PERMANENTLY TABLE THE GOVERNOR’S PLAN.

AEAPOLL2 OC………STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES.” :13

THE BILL PASSED THE HOUSE LATE LAST WEEK WITH THE SUPPORT OF 53 REPUBLICANS.

NINE REPUBLICANS AND ALL DEMOCRATS IN THE HOUSE OPPOSED IT.

REPRESENTATIVE MOLLY BUCK, A DEMOCRAT FROM ANKENY, IS A TEACHER WHO QUESTIONED WHY THE GOVERNOR DECIDED TO PROPOSE SUCH MAJOR CHANGES.

AEAPOLL3 OC……REALLY BLINDSIDED, TOO.” ;09

SENATE REPUBLICANS HAVE DEVELOPED THEIR OWN PROPOSAL FOR A-E-A CHANGES THAT MORE CLOSELY RESEMBLES THE GOVERNOR’S BILL.

IN THE DES MOINES REGISTER’S IOWA POLL, 20 PERCENT OF THOSE SURVEYED HAVE AN UNFAVORABLE VIEW OF A-E-AS.