SOUTH SIOUX TO HOST CITY-COUNTY-SCHOOL MEETING

THE CITY OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY WILL HOST THE 46TH ANNUAL JOINT CITY, COUNTY AND SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AND DINNER MONDAY NIGHT AT THE SOUTH CITY CITY MEMORIAL HALL AT 201 WEST 16TH STREET.

THE JOINT MEETING IS THE LONGEST RUNNING GATHERING OF ITS KIND.

THE MAYORS OF SOUTH SIOUX AND DAKOTA CITY, THE SOUTH SIOUX SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT, AND THE CHAIRMAN OF THE DAKOTA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS WILL ALL GIVE REPORTS.

TOPICS OF DISCUSSION ON THE AGENDA WILL INCLUDE PLASTIC ROADS, ELECTRIC CHARGING STATIONS, TRAILS AND HOUSING.

THE VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AWARD WILL ALSO BE PRESENTED.

THE MEETING BEGINS AT 5:30 P.M.