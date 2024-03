SIOUXLAND 1ST IN PER CAPITA PERFORMANCE IN SITE SELECTION ANNUAL RANKINGS

THE SIOUXLAND TRI-STATE REGION RETAINED THE NATION’S TOP SPOT FOR PER CAPITA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PERFORMANCE FOR POPULATIONS UNDER 200,000, ACCORDING TO SITE SELECTION MAGAZINE’S ANNUAL REPORT.

ADDITIONALLY, IN THE RANKING AMONG INDIVIDUAL STATES, SOUTH DAKOTA WAS RECOGNIZED AS THE TOP PERFORMING STATE IN THE NATION FOR THE 2023 CALENDAR YEAR.

THE SIOUXLAND AREA HAS EARNED THE TOP NATIONAL PER CAPITA RANKING FOR ITS POPULATION CATEGORY EACH OF THE FOUR YEARS THIS DATA HAS BEEN TRACKED AND PUBLISHED SINCE 2020 BY THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT TRADE PUBLICATION BASED IN ATLANTA.

BOWLING GREEN KENTUCKY SURPASSED SIOUXLAND FOR NUMBER ONE IN THE OVERALL TOTAL PROJECTS CATEGORY, ENDING SIOUX CITY’S FOUR YEAR RUN IN FIRST PLACE WITH 23 PROJECTS TO 19 FOR OUR SIOUXLAND METRO AREA.

THE METRO AREA HAS BEEN RANKED 1ST 11 TIMES SINCE 2007 IN THAT CATEGORY.