NEBRASKA’S GOVERNOR WILL HOST THREE TOWN HALL MEETINGS ON MONDAY IN THE EASTERN PART OF THE STATE.

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN WILL SPEAK ON HIS LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES STARTING IN WAYNE AT EIGHT A-M AT THE WAYNE COUNTRY CLUB.

HE WILL THEN APPEAR IN WEST POINT AT NIELSEN CENTER AT TEN-THIRTY A.M. AND THEN STOP IN FREMONT AT 1 P.M. TO SPEAK AT THE ALL METALS MARKET.