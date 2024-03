JENEARY TO SEEK NEW TERM IN IOWA HOUSE

REPRESENTATIVE TOM JENEARY OF LE MARS HAS FILED FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE IOWA HOUSE.

JENEARY FILED HIS NOMINATION PETITIONS EARLIER THIS WEEK TO SEEK A 4TH TERM IN OFFICE.

HE REPRESENTS DISTRICT 3, WHICH INCLUDES NORTHERN PLYMOUTH COUNTY AND SOUTHERN SIOUX COUNTY. JENEARY WAS FIRST ELECTED TO THE IOWA HOUSE IN 2018.