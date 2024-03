SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER 120+MPH PURSUIT

AN ATTEMPTED TRAFFIC STOP EARLY THURSDAY IN SOUTHWEST IOWA LED TO ANOTHER HIGH-SPEED CHASE AT SPEEDS WELL OVER 100 MILES AN HOUR.

A MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY ATTEMPTED TO PULL OVER A VEHICLE NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAYS 71 & 34 AT AROUND 12:30 A.M., BUT THE DRIVER SPED OFF, WITH SPEEDS EXCEEDING 122 MILES AN HOUR.

THE CHASE FINALLY ENDED IN NEIGHBORING CASS COUNTY, WHEN THE SUSPECT’S VEHICLE RAN OUT OF GAS.

THE DRIVER ROBERT GREENWOOD, OF COUNCIL BLUFFS, WAS ARRESTED AND TREATED BY GRISWOLD RESCUE BEFORE BEING TRANSPORTED TO THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL.

HIS CHARGES INCLUDE FELONY ELUDING, DRIVING WHILE BARRED, AND INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS.

GREENWOOD’S BOND WAS SET AT TEN-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

FILE PHOTO