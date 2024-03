SGT BLUFF LUTON ARCHERS TO COMPETE FOR STATE TITLES

SEVERAL STUDENTS FROM THE SGT. BLUFF LUTON SCHOOL DISTRICT ARE COMPETING IN DES MOINES THIS WEEKEND AT THE 2024 IOWA ARCHERY IN THE SCHOOLS STATE TOURNAMENT.

SCOTT PACK IS ONE OF THE COACHES OF THE NEARLY 50 ARCHERS COMPETING FOR S-B-L:

THE 3-D EVENT HAS ONLY BEEN TAKING PLACE FOR AROUND FIVE YEARS:

AROUND 2300 ARCHERS FROM ACROSS IOWA ARE EXPECTED TO COMPETE FOR THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS.

PACK SAYS ARCHERY HAS REALLY STARTED TO GROW IN SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS THE STATE, INCLUDING HERE IN NORTHWEST IOWA WHERE LAWTON BRONSON HAS WON THE 3D COMPETITION IN BACK TO BACK YEARS:

PACK SAYS HE WOULD LOVE TO SEE THE SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOLS ADD THE PROGRAM AS WELL.

THE COMPETITION STARTED AT 4 P.M. FRIDAY AND CONTINUES SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AT THE STATE FAIRGROUNDS IN DES MOINES.

