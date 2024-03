HOME SHOW ENJOYING ROBUST OPENING DAY ATTENDANCE

THE 67TH ANNUAL SIOUXLAND HOME SHOW IS UNDERWAY AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS EXPO CENTER.

TERRI SCHELM OF THE GREATER SIOUXLAND HOMEBUILDERS ASSOCIATION SAYS THE SHOW HAS HAD A STEADY STREAM OF VISITORS SINCE IT OPENED AT 10 A.M. FRIDAY, AND MORE EXHIBITS ON DISPLAYTHAN EVER:

WITH THAT GROWTH COMES SOME FIRST TIME EXHIBITORS AND NEW PRODUCTS TO SEE:

YOU CAN ALSO REGISTER FOR SOME GREAT PRIZES, INCLUDING CASH TO PAY FOR YOUR NEXT HOME IMPROVEMENT PROJECT:

THE HOME SHOW FEATURES EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR IMPROVEMENTS TO YOUR HOME BOTH INDOORS AND OUTDOORS.

THE HOME SHOW RUNS UNTIL 8 P.M. TONIGHT, THEN 10-7 SATURDAY AND 10-4 ON SUNDAY.

ADMISSION IS $7 FOR ADULTS WITH CHILDREN 12 AND UNDER ADMITTED FREE.