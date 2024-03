FOUR SIOUX CITY NEWBORNS WILL CELEBRATE A LEAP YEAR BIRTHDAY

FOUR LEAP DAY BABIES WERE BORN IN SIOUX CITY ON FEBRUARY 29TH AT UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S HOSPITAL.

ECHO THORESON WAS SEVEN-POINT-FIVE POUNDS AND 19 INCHES LONG AND BORN TO CANDICE OLSON AND TYSON THORESON.

BABY GIRL GIANNA WAS BORN AT 5:31 A.M. AT 8 POUNDS, 13 OUNCES AND 20 INCHES LONG.

IDENTICAL TWIN GIRLS ALIAH AND ALAHIA WERE BORN AT 12:07 AND 12:08 P.M.,

THEY WEIGHED IN AT 5 POUNDS, 5 OUNCES AND 5 POUNDS 2 OUNCES, WITH BOTH GIRLS 16″ LONG.