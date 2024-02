YANKTON WOMAN CHARGED IN DEATH OF INFANT

A YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA WOMAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF AN INFANT.

YANKTON POLICE AND COUNTY E-M-S WERE DISPATCHED TO A RESIDENCE IN THE 700 BLOCK OF CAPITOL AROUND 11 P.M. WEDNESDAY FOR AN UNRESPONSIVE INFANT.

THE INFANT WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL AND LATER DECLARED DECEASED.

POLICE ARRESTED THE BABY’S MOTHER, 33-YEAR-OLD JENNIFER SCHURMAN, WHO WAS CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER, ABUSE OR CRUELTY OF A MINOR, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AND CONTEMPT.

THE INVESTIGATION IS STILL ONGOING.