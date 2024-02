THUNE COULD BECOME NEW SENATE G-O-P LEADER

SOUTH DAKOTA U.S. SENATOR JOHN THUNE IS ONE OF THE LEADING CANDIDATES TO TAKE OVER AS SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADER.

IT COMES IN THE AFTERMATH OF MITCH MCCONNELL ANNOUNCING IN A SPEECH THAT HE WILL BE STEPPING DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS SENATE G-O-P LEADER IN NOVEMBER.

MCCONNELL HAS LED THE SENATE GOP SINCE 2007, MAKING HIM THE LONGEST-SERVING SENATE LEADER IN AMERICAN HISTORY.

MANY SOUTH DAKOTA POLITICAL ANALYSTS SAY THEY BELIEVE THUNE WOULD WIN THE LEADERSHIP ROLE IF HE RAN FOR IT BEING THE CURRENT REPUBLICAN WHIP.

THERE IS YET TO BE ANY OFFICIAL TIMELINE SET ON REPLACING MCCONNELL.