SEWING DAYS RESUME FOR ART CENTER RAZZLE DAZZLE

ARTIST AMANDA BROWDER HAS RETURNED TO THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER TO RESUME HER “RAZZLE DAZZLE” PROJECT, A MASSIVE TEXTILE SCULPTURE THAT WILL BE SUSPENDED FROM DIFFERENT AREAS OF THE ART CENTER’S BUILDINGS IN AUGUST.

BROWDER IS BACK TO RESUME LEAD A NEW SERIES OF “SEWING DAYS” THROUGHOUT THE METRO AREA DURING THE MONTH OF MARCH:

THE SEWING DAYS ARE EVENTS DURING WHICH VOLUNTEERS SPEND TIME PINNING TOGETHER LONG STRIPES OF SIMILARLY COLORED FABRICS AND THEN SEW THEM TOGETHER.

SHE SAYS NO PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE WITH TEXTILES OR SEWING IS REQUIRED FOR THE PROJECT THAT WILL DEBUT JUST BEFORE ARTSPLASH:

DONATIONS OF COLORFUL FABRIC ARE STILL BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE PROJECT:

MORE SEWING DAY LOCATIONS ARE ADDED CONTINUALLY TO THE ART CENTER’S WEBSITE, WHERE YOU CAN FIND THE INFORMATION ONLINE.

https://siouxcityartcenter.org/exhibition/amanda-browder-razzle-dazzle/