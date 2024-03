A RECORD SETTING DAY FOR SIOUXLAND FOOD BANK & PERDUE FOODS

THURSDAY WAS A RECORD BREAKING DAY FOR THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND AND FOR PERDUE FARMS AND THE FEEDING AMERICA PROGRAM.

DIRECTOR JACOB WANDERSCHEID OF THE FOOD BANK SAYS PERDUE FARMS DELIVERED THE BIGGEST DONATION IN THE FOOD BANK’S HISTORY-80,000 POUNDS OF FROZEN CHICKEN BREASTS:

WANDERSCHEID SAYS THE PRODUCT WILL BE MOVED QUICKLY, BUT THEY STILL NEEDED A LOT OF FREEZER SPACE TO STORE THE MEAT:

GARY MALENKE, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF PERDUE FARMS IN SIOUX CENTER, SAYS IT’S ALSO PART OF A RECORD SETTING EFFORT FOR HIS COMPANY:

WITHIN THE 11 COUNTIES IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA, MORE THAN 25,000 RESIDENTS ARE FOOD INSECURE, INCLUDING 42% OF ALL CHILDREN.