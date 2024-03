THE 67TH ANNUAL SIOUXLAND HOME SHOW OPENS FRIDAY AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS EXPO CENTER.

THE SHOW FROM THE SIOUXLAND HOMEBUILDERS ASSOCIATION FEATURES EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR IMPROVEMENTS TO YOUR HOME BOTH INDOORS AND OUTDOORS.

THE DOORS OPEN AT 10 A.M. TODAY THROUGH 8 P.M. TONIGHT, THEN 10-7 SATURDAY AND 10-4 ON SUNDAY.

ADMISSION IS $7 FOR ADULTS WITH CHILDREN 12 AND UNDER ADMITTED FREE.