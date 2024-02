WELDING ACADEMY BRINGS BLUE COLLAR TOUR TO SOUTH SIOUX

STUDENTS FROM SEVERAL AREA HIGH SCHOOLS CAME TO THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY MINIDOME WEDNESDAY TO EXPERIENCE AND LEARN ABOUT WELDING AS AS POSSIBLE CAREER CHOICE.

TYLER SASSE, THE FOUNDER AND C-E-O OF THE WESTERN WELDING ACADEMY OF WYOMING, BROUGHT THEIR 2024 BLUE COLLAR TOUR TO SOUTH SIOUX:

MATTHEW SHELEY IS THE WELDING TEACHER AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOL.

HE SAYS THEY HAVE MORE STUDENTS INTERESTED IN BUILDING TRADES AS A CAREER THAN THEY HAVE ROOM FOR:

THOSE STUDENTS INCLUDE ELEAZAR BECERA, A SOUTH SIOUX SENIOR WHO SAYS HE WILL LIKELY PURSUE A CAREER IN WELDING BASED ON THE EXPERIENCE HE’S ALREADY HAD IN SCHOOL AND ADVICE FROM HIS TEACHER:

IT’S ESTIMATED THE STUDENTS WILL BE ABLE TO EARN AROUND $100,000 A YEAR AS WELDERS ONCE THEY COMPLETE THEIR TRAINING.