SUSPECT ARRESTED & CHARGED FOR JANUARY ARMED ROBBERY

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE ARRESTED A SUSPECT WANTED IN THE ROBBERY OF THE KUM N GO AT 1925 SOUTH LAKEPORT THAT OCCURRED ON JANUARY 25TH.

POLICE ARRESTED 29-YEAR-OLD THREETEN SIROM OF SIOUX CITY DURING A TRAFFIC STOP IN MORNINGSIDE LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING.

SIROM HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY, ASSAULT WHILE PARTICIPATING IN A FELONY, INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT.

SIROM ALLEGEDLY ENTERED THE KUM N GO AROUND 10:45 P.M. ON JANUARY 25TH, DISPLAYED A FIREARM AND DEMANDED MONEY.

HE FLED THE BUSINESS ON FOOT WITH AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT OF CASH.