FEENSTRA SAYS BUDGET BILL VOTING IS STARTING

REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA OF HULL SAYS THE U-S HOUSE WILL START VOTING WEDNESDAY NIGHT ON A SERIES OF BUDGET BILLS, BUT THERE’S NO DEAL YET ON A TEMPORARY SPENDING PLAN THAT WOULD AVERT A FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN AT THE END OF THIS WEEK.

FEENSTRA SAYS THE HOUSE IS SCHEDULED TO TAKE VOTES ON FOUR OF ITS 12 BUDGET BILLS THIS WEEK, WITH THE REST SOMETIME NEXT WEEK.

THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S FISCAL YEAR STARTED OCTOBER 1ST, BUT CONGRESS HAS NOT AGREED ON A BUDGET FOR THE YEAR.

INSTEAD, CONGRESS HAS PASSED THREE PREVIOUS AGREEMENTS TO KEEP LAST YEAR’S SPENDING LEVELS IN PLACE WHILE BUDGET NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUE.

MARCH 1ST IS THE LATEST DEADLINE FOR A FINAL AGREEMENT.

FEENSTRA SAYS SHUTTING DOWN THE U-S/MEXICO BORDER IS THE PARAMOUNT ISSUE FOR REPUBLICANS IN THESE BUDGET TALKS.

FEENSTRA EXPECTS THE FARM BILL THAT SETS A FIVE YEAR OUTLINE FOR CROP INSURANCE SUBSIDIES AND FOOD ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS WILL COME UP FOR A VOTE IN THE U-S HOUSE IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL.

FEENSTRA SPOKE WITH REPORTERS IN DES MOINES AFTER FILING NEARLY 38-HUNDRED SIGNATURES ON NOMINATING PAPERS FOR THE JUNE PRIMARY.

THE FOURTH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN IS SEEKING A THIRD TERM IN THE U.S. HOUSE.

