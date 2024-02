WOOLEY TALKS ABOUT LAMB THEATER PARTNERSHIP WITH MORNINGSIDE

RUSSELL WOOLEY, THE MANAGING ARTISTIC DIRECTOR OF LAMB THEATRE, SAYS THE DECISION TO MOVE ALL OF THEIR THEATER ACTIVITIES TO MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY WAS THE RIGHT MOVE AT THE RIGHT TIME.

LAMB THEATER HAD BEEN IN THE OLD WEBSTER SCHOOL BUILDING AT 417 MARKET STREET NEAR COOK PARK FOR 38 YEARS:

WOOLEY AND HIS WIFE HAVE HAD A GREAT RELATIONSHIP WITH MORNINGSIDE FOR MANY YEARS:

AND WOOLEY SAYS THAT WILL BE A WIN-WIN DEAL FOR LAMB AND THE UNIVERSITY’S THEATER DEPARTMENT:

MEANWHILE, WOOLEY SASYS LAMB THEATER WILL LOOK TO FIND A PERMANENT HOME.

THEY HAVE BEEN WORKING TO REMODEL THE BUILDING AT 7TH AND DOUGLAS AND DO SOME REORGANIZING:

THE NEXT LAMB PERFORMANCE WILL BE THE POLITICAL COMEDY “THE OUTSIDER,” STARTING APRIL 5TH AT MORNINGSIDE’S KLINGER-NEAL THEATER.