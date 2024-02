FUNERAL SERVICES WERE HELD TUESDAY FOR FORMER DEMOCRATIC STATE REPRESENTATIVE WES WHITEAD OF SIOUX CITY.

WHITEAD SERVED TEN YEARS IN THE IOWA HOUSE REPRESENTING THE FIRST DISTRICT.

CURRENT STATE REPRESENTATIVE J.D. SCHOLTEN PAID TRIBUTE TO WHITEAD IN A SPEECH ON THE HOUSE FLOOR.

WHITEAD ALSO HELPED BUILD THE KIRK HANSON BASEBALL FIELDS ON WEST 19TH STREET.

HE PASSED AWAY LAST THURSDAY AT AGE 90 IN A LOCAL CARE CENTER.

Photo provided