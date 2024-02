NOEM SIGNS BILLS TO BLOCK CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS SIGNED TWO BILLS THAT BLOCK A CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY FROM BEING UTILIZED IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

THAT FOLLOWS ACTION LAST YEAR WHEN GOVERNOR NOEM WAS THE FIRST GOVERNOR IN THE NATION TO VETO THE UNIFORM COMMERCIAL CODE BILL FOR TWO REASONS:

SHE SAID IT NEEDLESSLY LIMITED THE ECONOMIC FREEDOM TO USE CRYPTOCURRENCY; AND OPENED THE DOOR TO THE RISK THAT THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT COULD ADOPT A CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY.

NOEM SAYS “IN SOUTH DAKOTA, WE WILL ALWAYS PROTECT THE ECONOMIC FREEDOM OF OUR PEOPLE,”