FIRST PASSED LEGISLATIVE BILLS ON THE WAY TO REYNOLDS DESK

THE FIRST BILLS PASSED BY THE 2024 IOWA LEGISLATURE HAS BEEN SENT TO GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ DESK.

THE IOWA HOUSE PASSED THE FOREIGN OWNERSHIP OF LAND BILL FOLLOWING ITS APPROVAL IN THE SATE SENATE.

REYNOLDS ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING ” AMERICAN FARMLAND SHOULD REMAIN IN AMERICAN HANDS, AND IOWA’S AGRICULTURAL DOMINANCE MUST BE PROTECTED.

I’M PROUD THAT THE FIRST BILL SENT TO MY DESK THIS LEGISLATIVE SESSION HAD BIPARTISAN SUPPORT TO PROTECT OUR MOST VALUABLE RESOURCE: OUR LAND.

REYNOLDS ADDED THAT IOWANS ACROSS ALL 99 COUNTIES HAVE EXPRESSED THE NEED FOR TOUGHER FOREIGN OWNERSHIP LAWS THAT STRENGTHEN ENFORCEMENT, INCREASE REPORTING, AND ENHANCE TRANSPARENCY.AND WE CAN SAY WE’VE DELIVERED.

THE NEXT BILL DEALT WITH GENDER BALANCE AS THE IOWA HOUSE GAVE FINAL LEGISLATIVE APPROVAL TO A BILL THAT GETS RID OF THE GENDER BALANCE REQUIREMENT FOR IOWA BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS.

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE JANE BLOOMINGDALE OF NORTHWOOD SAYS IT’S AN ANTIQUATED LAW.

THE BILL PASSED ON A 62 TO 33 VOTE.

THE 33 NOS CAME FROM DEMOCRATS, LIKE REPRESENTATIVE ELINOR LEVIN OF IOWA CITY.

THE BILL PASSED THE SENATE THIS WEEK AND IS HEADED TO REYNOLDS, WHO SAYS IT LETS PEOPLE WITH A PASSION FOR SERVICE FILL SLOTS ON BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS AT THE STATE AND LOCAL LEVEL.

THE GOVERNOR MADE THAT COMMENT DURING AN INTERVIEW WITH RADIO IOWA IN 2023.

GENDER BALANCE HAS BEEN REQUIRED ON ALL BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS IN STATE GOVERNMENT SINCE 1987.

IN 2009, THE LEGISLATURE PASSED A LAW TO REQUIRE THE POLICY IN LOCAL GOVERNMENT. THIS BILL REPEALS BOTH LAWS.

