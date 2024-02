FEENSTRA TO FILE FOR 3RD TERM WEDNESDAY

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA OF HULL WILL FILE FOR RE-ELECTION AT 10 AM WEDNESDAY IN THE SECRETARY OF STATE’S OFFICE AT THE IOWA CAPITOL.

FEENSTRA IS SEEKING A THIRD TERM REPRESENTING IOWA’S 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT IN THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES.

HE SAYS “BETWEEN THE BORDER CRISIS CREATED BY THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AND CHINA’S GROWING AGGRESSION, WE HAVE SERIOUS CHALLENGES THAT REQUIRE SERIOUS SOLUTIONS BY SERIOUS LEADERS”.

FEENSTRA WILL SUBMIT 224% OF THE MINIMUM DISTRICT REGISTERED VOTER SIGNATURES REQUIRED TO RUN.