FEDERAL COURT UPHOLDS IOWA SCHOOL MASK MANDATE BAN

THE U.S. 8TH CIRCUIT COURT HAS UPHELD IOWA’S LAW BANNING SCHOOL MASK MANDATES, SIDING WITH THE GOVERNOR IN THE CASE OF THE ARC OF IOWA VS REYNOLDS.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS RELEASED A STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO THE DECISION SAYING QUOTE “WHILE CHILDREN WERE THE LEAST VULNERABLE, THEY PAID THE HIGHEST PRICE FOR COVID LOCKDOWNS AND MANDATES”,

REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA WAS THE FIRST STATE TO GET STUDENTS BACK IN THE CLASSROOM AND WE PROHIBITED MASK MANDATES IN SCHOOLS, TRUSTING PARENTS TO DECIDE WHAT WAS BEST FOR THEIR CHILDREN.

SHE SAYS ELECTED LEADERS SHOULD ALWAYS TRUST THE PEOPLE THEY SERVE, AND SHE PROMISES SHE WOULD DO IT AGAIN.”

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD APPLAUDED THE COURT’S RULING, SAYING “FREEDOM WINS”. AND THAT

PARENTS HAVE THE RIGHT TO CHOOSE WHAT HEALTHCARE DECISIONS ARE BEST FOR THEIR KIDS.