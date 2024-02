CITY POLICE OFFICER HONORED FOR LIFESAVING EFFORTS

KSCJ AND POWELL BROADCASTING PRESENTED THEIR MONTHLY SIOUXLAND IMPACT AWARD TO SIOUX CITY POLICE SERGEANT ALAN SCHMECKPEPER TUESDAY.

BACK ON JANUARY 19TH, SERGEANT SCHMECKPEPER WAS PATROLLING IN THE 3000 BLOCK OF MYRTLE STREET AROUND 3:40 AM WHEN HE NOTICED SMOKE COMING FROM THE ROOF OF A RESIDENCE:

IMPACT6 OC…HOUSE WAS ON FIRE. :15

SERGEANT SCHMECKPEPER WAS ABLE TO SAFELY EVACUATE ROD AND KIM HEWITT’S FAMILY WHILE SIOUX CITY FIRE AND RESCUE RESPONDED TO BATTLE THE FIRE, WHICH STARTED IN THE ATTIC OF THE HOME.

HE WAS PRESENTED WITH THE AWARD BY THE HEWITT’S AND KSCJ’S WOODY GOTTBURG, WHO IS THE BROTHER OF KIM HEWITT:

IMPACT7 OC……..VERY HAPPY. :16

SCHMECKPEPER DOESN’T LIVE FAR FROM THE HEWITT’S, BUT HAD NEVER MET THEM BEFORE HE STOPPED TO POUND ON THEIR DOOR THAT MORNING:

IMPACT8 OC……GLAD I WAS THERE. ;12

BECAUSE THE FIRE HAD BURNED A HOLE IN THE ROOF, SMOKE WAS VENTING OUT THROUGH IT AND THE FAMILY’S FIRST FLOOR SMOKE DETECTORS DIDN’T SOUND AS THEIR ATTIC BURNED ABOVE WHILE THEY SLEPT.

SCHMECKPEPER’S ACTIONS THAT EARLY MORNING LIKELY SAVED THE HEWITT’S LIVES.