CITY DOWNTOWN PARKING RAMPS GO CASHLESS

SIOUX CITY’S DOWNTOWN PARKING RAMPS ARE NOW CASHLESS.

THE CITY HAS INSTALLED NEW REVENUE CONTROL EQUIPMENT IN THE FOUR CITY RAMPS THAT ALLOW CUSTOMERS TO USE THEIR VISA, MASTERCARD, DISCOVER, OR AMERICAN EXPRESS CARD TO PAY TO PARK.

THE NEW PAYMENT SYSTEM ALLOWS CUSTOMERS WHO ARE NOT MONTHLY PARKERS TO USE THEIR CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS, GOOGLE PAY, AND APPLE PAY TO PAY FOR PARKING IN THE FOUR CITY RAMPS.

THE NEW MACHINES DO NOT TAKE CASH OR COINS.

IN AN EMERGENCY, THE PARKING RAMP MANAGEMENT COMPANY, ABM, MAY BE CALLED AT 712-279-9500 TO ASSIST CUSTOMERS WHO ONLY HAVE CASH WITH THEM.

MONTHLY PARKERS WILL NEED TO REQUEST A PERSONAL BARCODE TO ENTER THE RAMP BY CONTACTING

ABM AT THE SAME NUMBER.

UPON REQUEST. THE BARCODE CAN BE SAVED TO THE CARD HOLDER’S CELL PHONE AND SCANNED WHEN ENTERING AND EXITING THE RAMP.

THE NEW PAYMENT SYSTEM TAKES EFFECT IMMEDIATELY.

THE FIRST HOUR IS ALWAYS FREE WHEN PARKING IN ANY OF THE FOUR CITY RAMPS.

PARKING WILL ALSO REMAIN FREE ON THE WEEKENDS.