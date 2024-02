SUSPECT ENDS STANDOFF WITH SELF INFLICTED WOUND

A SUSPECT IS HOSPITALIZED WITH A SELF INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND FOLLOWING A PURSUIT AND STANDOFF IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY MONDAY.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS EVENTS STARTED AROUND 8:30 A.M. WHEN A PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTY WAS ATTEMPTING TO STOP A TRUCK OCCUPIED BY A REPORTEDLY SUICIDAL SUBJECT WHO HAD ALSO THREATENED TO KILL LAW ENFORCEMENT.

THE PURSUIT CAME INTO WOODBURY COUNTY WHERE THE SUSPECT PULLED INTO A FARM FIELD IN THE 1800 BLOCK OF 100TH STREET AND EXITED HIS VEHICLE ARMED WITH A HANDGUN.

AUTHORITIES DETERMINED THE SUSPECT HAD A WARRANT FOR VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER FROM MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA AND WAS CONFIRMED TO BE A CONVICTED FELON.

DUE TO HIS CRIMINAL HISTORY AND THREATS TOWARD LAW ENFORCEMENT, THE WOODBURY COUNTY SWAT TEAM AND A CRISIS NEGOTIATOR WERE ACTIVATED ALONG WITH MEMBERS OF THE TRI-COUNTY CERT TEAM, MEMBERS OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL TACTICAL TEAM AND THEIR RESPECTIVE BEARCAT

VEHICLES.

THE SUSPECT TALKED TO THE NEGOTIATOR OFF AND ON UNTIL ABOUT 2:30PM WHEN HE TURNED THE GUN ON HIMSELF AND FIRED ONE SHOT.

WOODBURY COUNTY TACTICAL MEDICS WERE ON SCENE AND RENDERED MEDICAL AID AND THE SUSPECT WAS

IMMEDIATELY TAKEN TO MERCY ONE WITH LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

HE UNDERWENT SURGERY AND HIS IDENTITY IS BEING WITH HELD PENDING NOTIFICATION OF FAMILY.