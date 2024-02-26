What is the Sioux City Outdoor Show?
The show features boats, campers, golf cars, and everything outdoors….plus shopping with Ladies Lane!!!!
When:
March 9th from 9am-5pm
March 10th from 11am-4pm
Where:
Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center
550 Expo Center Drive, Sioux City, IA 51101
Tickets:
Advance Tickets – $5
At the Door – $7
Buy Online: https://scjtix.com/events/147867
Kids 12 and under – FREE
Other:
The Sioux City Outdoor show is an annual event put on my Classic Rock 99.5 and Powell Broadcasting, in Sioux City, IA.
It is held in conjunction with the River City Anglers Swap Meet which will feature live trout fishing for the kids!