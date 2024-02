SCHOOL BOARD TO DISCUSS HIGH SCHOOL GYM AIR CONDITIONING PROJECT

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD WILL DISCUSS A PLAN TONIGHT TO INSTALL AIR CONDITIONING IN THE THREE HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASIUMS.

THE COST OF THE PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO BE NEARLY FOUR-POINT-FOUR–MILLION DOLLARS AND WOULD BE PAID FOR BY ESSER FUNDS AND DISTRICT SALES TAX DOLLARS.

THE SCHOOL BOARD PLANS TO SET A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSAL FOR MARCH 11TH.

THE HIGH SCHOOLS ARE 52 YEARS OLD.

THE SCHOOL BOARD ALSO PLANS TO DISCUSS THE POTENTIAL COST OF A RESTRUCTURING OF THE AREA EDUCATION AGENCIES AT TONIGHT’S MEETING.

THAT WILL DEPEND ON WHAT CHANGES THE IOWA LEGISLATURE MAY PASS IN THEIR CURRENT SESSION.

THE MEETING BEGINS AT 6 P.M. AT THE DOWNTOWN EDUCATIONAL SERVICE CENTER AT 4TH AND JACKSON.