LAMB THEATER TEMPORARILY MOVES TO MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY

LAMB THEATRE IS TEMPORARILY MOVING ITS CLASSES AND PRODUCTIONS TO MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY.

RUSSELL WOOLEY, THE MANAGING ARTISTIC DIRECTOR OF LAMB THEATRE, SAYS THE DECISION TO MOVE ALL ACTIVITIES TO MORNINGSIDE IS A DIRECT RESULT OF THE DETERIORATING CONDITION OF THEIR CURRENT BUILDING, THE OLD WEBSTER SCHOOL LOCATED AT 417 MARKET STREET NEAR COOK PARK.

WOOLEY SAYS THE BUILDING HAS SERVED THEM WELL FOR 38 YEARS, BUT IS NO LONGER SUSTAINABLE AS A VENUE FOR THEIR PRODUCTIONS AND CLASSES.

THE LAMB/MORNINGSIDE PARTNERSHIP WILL BEGIN WITH THE PRODUCTION OF THE POLITICAL COMEDY “THE OUTSIDER,” WITH REVISED PRODUCTION DATES OF APRIL 5TH-14TH IN THE CAMPUS’S KLINGER-NEAL THEATER.

MOVING LAMB THEATRE TO MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY WILL ALLOW LAMB TO KEEP PRODUCING THEATRE AS IT CONTINUES TO PURSUE OPTIONS FOR A TRANSITION TO A COMPLETELY NEW HOME FOR THE NONPROFIT THEATRE COMPANY.

LAMB SCHOOL CLASSES BEGAN MONDAY AT EPPLEY AUDITORIUM.