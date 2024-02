YOUTH ART MONTH ACTIVITIES BEGIN SUNDAY

YOUTH ART MONTH IS UNDERWAY IN SIOUX CITY.

IT’S PART OF A NATIONWIDE RECOGNITION AND CELEBRATION OF QUALITY PRIMARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOL ART EDUCATION.

THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER NOW HAS THE 35TH ANNUAL YOUTH ART MONTH EXHIBITION IN THE JENSEN, EVERIST, AND TERRA GALLERIES FROM NOW UNTIL APRIL 21ST.

THE EXHIBITION FEATURES SEVENTY-NINE ARTWORKS BY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENTS, GRADES K-5.

ELEMENTARY ART TEACHERS FROM SIOUX CITY AND NEIGHBORING COMMUNITIES IN IOWA AND NEBRASKA SUBMITTED 518 ENTRIES FOR CONSIDERATION.

A PUBLIC OPENING RECEPTION WILL BE HELD ON SUNDAY FROM 1:30 TO 3:00 P.M. AT THE ART CENTER. AT 2:00 PM. AWARDS WILL BE PRESENTED TO STUDENTS FOR BEST IN SHOW, 1ST-3RD PLACE IN EACH GRADE, AND HONORABLE MENTIONS.

2023 photo